Holocaust Remembrance service to reflect on devastation of past, current regimes on Ukraine

Congregation Sons of Abraham’s annual Holocaust Remembrance service will be held next week, with a keynote speech, music and honoring of the 2022 Wegner Leaf recipient.

The event is free and open to the public, and will run from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Congregation Sons of Abraham, 1820 Main St.

Gregory Wegner, UW-La Crosse history professor emeritus, will deliver a keynote address, “Never Again? Hitler, Stalin, Putin and the Ukraine,” discussing the impact of the Hitler regime on the Jewish community in Ukraine and that of the Great Famine in 1930s Soviet Ukraine, which led to millions of deaths. These tragedies serve as a "historical foundation for Vladimir Putin’s ongoing propaganda campaign and the impact of Nazi propaganda on current developments."

Olena Belka, a La Crosse resident and native of Odessa, Ukraine, will be recognized with a Wegner Leaf -- which honors inspiring individuals or groups who impart Holocaust education -- on the Congregation’s Tree of Life. Belka, who was interviewed for two recent Tribune articles about the invasion of Ukraine, advocates for freedom of religion and freedom of movement for all. Belka is collaborating with a synagogue in Odessa to serve meals to Ukraine refugees fleeing to Poland in addition to feeding local residents and orphans.

Music reflective of Holocaust remembrance and the plight for peace and freedom will be provided by acapella quintet Fifth Chamber. Selections will include Song of Galilee, Shenandoah, The Hasidic Kaddish, and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah.

