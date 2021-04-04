 Skip to main content
Holocaust survivor Fred Amram to speak at Remembrance Ceremony
Holocaust survivor Fred Amram to speak at Remembrance Ceremony

Professor Fred Amram, Holocaust survivor, will address the La Crosse community on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m., hosted by the Congregation Sons of Abraham of La Crosse.

Prior to Amram’s talk, La Crosse Symphony Orchestra violist Busya Lugovier will perform selections from “Schindler’s List.”

The presentation will conclude with a Shoah (Holocaust) Candle Lighting Ceremony, in memory of the victims of the Nazi regime. The first candle will be lit by Robert and Maureen Freedland, founders of the Maureen and Robert Freedland Community Fund for Studies of the Shoah, whose grant made this evening possible, with Jewish community members joining them.

The event will be broadcast on Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87218910587, and Facebook Live, at https://www.facebook.com/csoalacrosse/live/.

