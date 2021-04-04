Holocaust survivor Fred Amram to speak at Remembrance Ceremony

Professor Fred Amram, Holocaust survivor, will address the La Crosse community on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m., hosted by the Congregation Sons of Abraham of La Crosse.

The presentation will conclude with a Shoah (Holocaust) Candle Lighting Ceremony, in memory of the victims of the Nazi regime. The first candle will be lit by Robert and Maureen Freedland, founders of the Maureen and Robert Freedland Community Fund for Studies of the Shoah, whose grant made this evening possible, with Jewish community members joining them.