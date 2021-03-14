Holocaust survivor to speak in Viterbo series

Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, childhood friend of Anne Frank, will share her incredible story of survival as part of the Viterbo University D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership spring lecture series from noon–1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

It can be seen on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/viterboethics.

Following the German annexation of Austria in 1938, then 8-year-old Eva fled her native country with her family to Belgium and then later Holland, where one of her neighbors was a German Jewish girl of the same age named Anne Frank, the author of her famous diary. The two girls became friends and playmates. Ultimately, both girls and their families were deported to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.

Eva survived and was liberated from Auschwitz by Soviet troops in 1945. She eventually emigrated to England after the war, where she married Zvi Schloss and raised three daughters. Frank would eventually be transferred to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she died. Eva and Anne would become posthumous stepsisters in 1953 when Eva’s mother Elfriede married Anne’s father Otto.