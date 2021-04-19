 Skip to main content
Holum hired as Tomah police chief
Holum hired as Tomah police chief

Scott Holum

Scott Holum

 Steve Rundio

The city of Tomah has promoted from within to hire its next police chief.

Scott Holum, a police officer in Tomah for the past 22 years, was selected to replace retired Tomah Police Department chief Mark Nicholson during an April 9 meeting of the Tomah Police and Fire Commission.

Holum rose through the ranks of the Tomah department as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and assistant police chief. He has an associate's degree in police science, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration and a master's degree in organizational leadership.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the infantry, and is an FBI National Academy graduate.

Nicholson retired effective April 9. A native of New Lisbon, Nicholson served as police chief since 2014 and spent 31 years with the Tomah department.

Steve Rundio

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

