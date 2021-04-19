Holum hired as Tomah police chief

The city of Tomah has promoted from within to hire its next police chief.
Scott Holum, a police officer in Tomah for the past 22 years, was selected to replace retired Tomah Police Department chief Mark Nicholson during an April 9 meeting of the Tomah Police and Fire Commission.
Holum rose through the ranks of the Tomah department as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant and assistant police chief. He has an associate's degree in police science, a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration and a master's degree in organizational leadership.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in the infantry, and is an FBI National Academy graduate.
Nicholson retired effective April 9. A native of New Lisbon, Nicholson served as police chief since 2014 and spent 31 years with the Tomah department.