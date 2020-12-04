Holy Trinity School added to State Register of Historic Places

Holy Trinity School, designed by local architects Parkinson & Dockendorff, was erected in 1909, with an addition designed by the same architects built in 1939. The brick structure boasts the hipped roof, wide overhanging eaves, expansive bands of windows and horizontal bands of trim characteristic of the "Prairie School" style, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

"As the oldest school in the community and the school having the longest history, its over nine decades in service represents the history of education in the community," the Wisconsin Historical Society said. "The history of primary and secondary education in La Crosse has been characterized from its earliest years as a partnership between its public and parochial schools. The importance of the city’s Catholic schools, in particular, is perhaps not surprising given La Crosse’s relatively large population of Catholic residents and the Catholic Church’s long tradition of parochial education. The history of Holy Trinity School reflects the development of the neighborhood, enrollment growth and educational trends, and the role of Catholic education in La Crosse."