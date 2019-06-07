Home and Community Options invites all to their production of Lerner and Loewe's "My Fair Lady" at 7 p.m. June 13-15, 17 and 18 and at 5 p.m. June 16, held at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Page Theatre, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona.
The production, under the artistic direction of Mark Roeckers and musical direction of Dr. Harry Mechell, tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who takes speech lessons from a phoneticist so that she may pass as a lady.
Money raised by this event will help support Home and Community Options' mission of serving children and adults with developmental disabilities in need of residential and support services.
Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $12 for children 12 and under, and will be available starting May 28 at the Page Theatre Box Office.
Contact the box office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 507-457-1715 or reserve tickets online at www.hco.org.
