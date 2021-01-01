 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home damaged by fire in Monroe County town of Leon
0 comments

Home damaged by fire in Monroe County town of Leon

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire

Flames shoot through the chimney during an overnight Friday residential fire in rural Monroe County.

 Steve Rundio

A residential structure in the Monroe County town of Leon sustained extensive damage after an early-morning chimney fire Friday.

Firefighters were called to 19964 Kale Road, where a homeowner reported coming home around 11:30 p.m. and putting wood in the fireplace before going to bed around 1 a.m.

A short time later, the homeowner heard a crackling sound and saw flames coming from the chimney. The homeowner was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose when firefighters arrived.

Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold said the firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes and remained on the scene for another three hours to monitor potential hot spots.

Arnold said the log home sustained extensive damage to the chimney and roof along with moderate smoke and water damage.

It was the second blaze in less than three days for Sparta firefighters. Department crews put out a fire at Great Wall Buffet in Sparta Tuesday.

The fire department was assisted by the Sparta Ambulance Service, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County 911 Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News