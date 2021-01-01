Home damaged by fire in Monroe County town of Leon

A residential structure in the Monroe County town of Leon sustained extensive damage after an early-morning chimney fire Friday.

Firefighters were called to 19964 Kale Road, where a homeowner reported coming home around 11:30 p.m. and putting wood in the fireplace before going to bed around 1 a.m.

A short time later, the homeowner heard a crackling sound and saw flames coming from the chimney. The homeowner was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose when firefighters arrived.

Sparta Area Fire District chief Mike Arnold said the firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes and remained on the scene for another three hours to monitor potential hot spots.

Arnold said the log home sustained extensive damage to the chimney and roof along with moderate smoke and water damage.

It was the second blaze in less than three days for Sparta firefighters. Department crews put out a fire at Great Wall Buffet in Sparta Tuesday.

The fire department was assisted by the Sparta Ambulance Service, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County 911 Center.

