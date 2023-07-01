To address a lack of available housing statewide, lawmakers and real estate agents collaborated on legislation aimed to spur residential construction, repairs and updates on old properties, and incentivize local regulatory reform to streamline development with state-backed loans.

The legislative package was signed by Gov. Tony Evers last week, as median home prices continue to rise and hamper home sales, according to data from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Realtors attribute the market trend to a shortage of available homes to buy, caused by under-produced new housing and a lack of desire to sell because of high mortgage rates.

In Wisconsin, the average home price rose 7% to $294,000 in May 2023 compared to May 2022 because of the limited housing supply. Western Wisconsin sales and prices followed the statewide trend.

Home sales fell by 29.2% in the same period — the largest regional decline in the state. Realtors in the area said the decline is largely due to low inventory, not for lack of interested buyers.

In Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, median home prices rose 14.9% and 5.1%, respectively, during the 12-month period. Chippewa County had the third highest median price in the western region — after Pierce and St. Croix counties — at $300,000.

Many homes in the Eau Claire area are selling above listing price with multiple offers, contributing to high median prices, said Todd Schwarz, president-elect of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin.

A lack of new inventory is also driving prices, said Schwarz, who hopes interest rates will go down to make selling more desirable.

Strong demand

Median prices in La Crosse County, however, fell during the same time period by 8.8% to $259,900.

Damon Olson, president of the La Crosse Area Realtors Association, said the decrease in median price is due to a low number of sales during the month and an above average number of lower-valued homes sold.

In May 2022, 139 homes sold in La Crosse County; this past May, there were only 92 home sales, a 33.8% decline.

Realtors around the state said there is a demand for housing, particularly as more millennials look to buy their first home.

“Life doesn’t stop happening,” Olson said. “Marriages, divorces, kids and retirement are all still happening, so the buying and selling opportunity is there.”

La Crosse residents Drew Larson and Linzi Mills have experienced the tight market as they look to purchase a new home.

“Housing prices are still high,” Larson said. “We’re trying to find a house in our price range that would work and not need oodles of money to update.”

The couple toured an Onalaska home during an open house for a property that had been on the market for two days.

“They said they already had offers and would be looking at them tonight,” Mills said.

Larson said the couple has been looking for six months and many of the properties have had multiple offers and sold above asking price.

Low inventory

Housing inventory has not changed over the past year, and experts say increasing the supply will take a variety of creative and state-supported methods.

“We’ve under-produced housing every year for a decade,” said Tom Larson, executive vice president of the Wisconsin Realtors Association. “We need more inventory; we have a supply and demand problem.”

Realtors characterize a balanced market as six months of available housing supply.

In May 2023, there were 3.1 months of supply for western Wisconsin, unchanged from May 2022. In La Crosse County, there are 2.7 months of supply, and Chippewa County is at 3.3 months.

Of the inventory available statewide, 77.2% of homes for sale are above $200,000, two-thirds of which are over $350,000.

For the Wisconsin housing market to return to a balanced six-month supply, the available supply would need to increase by 111%, or 18,634 additional homes, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

New construction has struggled to fill the inventory gap as construction costs rise. Additionally, it can take years for new projects to be ready for move in.

Part of the inventory problem is current inventory is not becoming available.

Schwarz said homeowners with low mortgage rates are disincentivized from selling now that mortgage rates are at 6.875%.

“We hear a conversation constantly where people will say, ‘I may not like my house, but I love my mortgage.’ It makes it hard to sell,” Schwarz said. “We’re hoping that interest rates do come down a little bit in some way to alleviate some of the inventory issues that we’re seeing. I think that will change it dramatically the most, without a doubt.”

Freeing up existing stock for new buyers would be the most immediate way to address the inventory problem.

All types of new housing can help the stock issue, Olson added.

“We’ve been seeing it recently with more townhomes, multi-family and senior living. That helps the empty-nesters and the baby boomers move out,” Olson said.

Development loans

Legislators worked with realtors and housing developers to create new loan programs for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority to help with high redevelopment costs of existing properties.

Four of the bills provide lending programs administered by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

The Joint Finance Committee unanimously approved $525 million for the four loan areas:

$275 million to cover the cost to developers for installing, updating or replacing the public infrastructure needed to build new housing.$100 million to convert commercial property to residential use.$100 million to renovate or update existing housing stock above Main Street retail locations.$50 million to rehabilitate aging homes.

The fiscal aspect to the legislation still needs approval from the Legislature and Evers.

Another bill establishes a new procedure for judicial review of local land use decisions regarding residential development, like permitting and zoning.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association worked with legislators on the set of bills.

“At a macro level, what it does is it makes it faster, easier and cheaper to build more, by streamlining the approval process (and) provides incentives to local governments to regulate housing more efficiently,” Larson said. “It also provides some much needed financing for developers to produce more low cost, entry level housing that the market currently isn’t building today.”

Larson said all of the WHEDA loans for developers are contingent upon local regulatory reform to lower the costs of building new homes. Reform could range from expediting permit processes or increasing zoning densities.

WHEDA will evaluate loan applications based on the local regulatory reform.

“(It’s) very flexible,” Larson said. “Allowing each local municipality to figure out the best way for them to lower the regulatory costs (of residential construction).”

River Valley Media Group editor Todd Krysiak contributed to this report.