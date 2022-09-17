Homecoming dance canceled at Logan due to threat

The Homecoming dance at Logan High School was canceled Saturday night due to a threat. The school district sent the following letter to Logan families:

"Dear Logan High School students, families, and staff,

Last night, we learned of an unsubstantiated threat regarding Logan High School and tonight's scheduled homecoming dance. Our district's Technology Services staff working with the La Crosse Police Department have been working diligently and continue to investigate the origin of the threat.

Because the investigation is ongoing, our view that the safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff is a top priority, and our understanding that time is a factor for students and families planning for this evening I've decided to postpone the homecoming dance at this time.

We had a fantastic homecoming week and a great pep rally with tremendous school spirit so I am really disappointed to have to weigh and make this decision today. I have decided to err on the side of caution. Please know that we will make every effort to find the origin of the threat and maintain the safety of our students, families, and staff.

If students cannot make the yet-determined makeup date for the homecoming dance, the ticket cost will be refunded.

Parents and guardians, we encourage you to have a conversation with your student and empower them if they have any information about this threat or any incident that impacts our school community to utilize; SPEAK UP, SPEAK OUT - https://speakup.widoj.gov/ or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

Thank you everyone for your understanding and support, Wally Gnewikow, Logan High School principal."