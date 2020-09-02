Homes wanted for quarantining homeless during COVID-19 to be demolished, called 'uninhabitable'

La Crosse city officials voted Tuesday to uphold an order to demolish two homes on West Avenue due to their conditions, declining a new request to pause demolition until the spring so they could be used as quarantine space for those without homes.
"My concern here, is that the only thing that we have got to go on, was the original argument put forth by the applicant," said common council president Martin Gaul on Tuesday," to tear these houses down because they were uninhabitable."
"Frankly they either are or they aren't. And if they're not (inhabitable), I think they should be removed," Gaul continued. "I think it's too little, too late."
The two houses, located at 421-423 and 417 West Ave. N., are owned by Three Sixty Realty, and were approved for demolition earlier this year, considered unlivable.
They were originally set to be demolished by Aug. 31, but because of the La Crosse County Health Department's interest in using them during the pandemic, it was requested to postpone removal until May 15, 2021.
The health department had hoped to use the homes to quarantine individuals and families who have been exposed or infected with COVID-19, largely those who are experiencing homelessness, as risk among vulnerable populations increases while resources decrease.
But officials were concerned that if the homes were unliveable when they approved the demolition in April, they would not be liveable now, especially for vulnerable populations who are ill, and denied the request.
"We recently had the owner come to us and tell us that this was no longer up to par for college students to live in," said council member Jessica Olson at the Judiciary & Administration Committee meeting Tuesday night.
"And now just a few months later we suddenly want to turn around and put our most vulnerable population in this structure?" Olson said.
As it stands, according to a city report, there is an order to correct siding and windows before any tenant can move in, and the inside of the homes have not been inspected, leaving it uncertain how much is needed before a family could use the space to quarantine.
After demolition, Three Sixty Realty's vision for the site is still unclear, but the plan is to leave the lots as green space and await development — which some officials originally took issue with, unhappy with more green space where liveable homes could be.
The homes will now need to be demolished by Sept. 30.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.