Homes wanted for quarantining homeless during COVID-19 to be demolished, called 'uninhabitable'

La Crosse city officials voted Tuesday to uphold an order to demolish two homes on West Avenue due to their conditions, declining a new request to pause demolition until the spring so they could be used as quarantine space for those without homes.

"My concern here, is that the only thing that we have got to go on, was the original argument put forth by the applicant," said common council president Martin Gaul on Tuesday," to tear these houses down because they were uninhabitable."

"Frankly they either are or they aren't. And if they're not (inhabitable), I think they should be removed," Gaul continued. "I think it's too little, too late."

The two houses, located at 421-423 and 417 West Ave. N., are owned by Three Sixty Realty, and were approved for demolition earlier this year, considered unlivable.

They were originally set to be demolished by Aug. 31, but because of the La Crosse County Health Department's interest in using them during the pandemic, it was requested to postpone removal until May 15, 2021.

The health department had hoped to use the homes to quarantine individuals and families who have been exposed or infected with COVID-19, largely those who are experiencing homelessness, as risk among vulnerable populations increases while resources decrease.