Hometown heroes update: Making sure students get gifts this year

Last spring’s Hidden Heroes series looked at local people fighting COVID-19 and its devastation through programs supported by the La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund. The La Crosse Community Foundation and Great Rivers United Way established the fund earlier this year to support local nonprofits helping people directly affected by the pandemic. Here, we catch up with some of those heroes now, six months later. To donate to funds referenced here, visit laxcommfoundation.com.
Before the pandemic, System of Care Administrator Bridget Todd-Robbins helped meet teens’ essential needs, like shelter, food, clothing and, equally important, a relationship with a caring adult.
That’s why she places a high priority on holiday gifts: they’re a tangible reminder that someone cares, and in her world, that’s a basic necessity for teens.
Todd-Robbins is one of the Hidden Heroes whose stories we shared last spring. System of Care is a partnership between La Crosse School District and La Crosse County Human Services, through which Todd-Robbins provides support instead of sanctions to middle and high school students with problematic behaviors. Virtual schools had turned her into a private investigator of sorts as she searched for the kids she could no longer reach in schools.
Since we last spoke, Todd-Robbins has partnered with the La Crosse Area Family YMCA. With funding from the La Crosse Community Foundation, they hired a community family and youth director and opened a space for students to go and receive help with school work. Todd-Robbins also continues going door-to-door, checking on kids and families.
In a typical school year, Todd-Robbins will work with around 80 families. Today, she works with 14 formal referrals and 15 informal ones. Five of the students she works with are living on their own. Even though she isn’t getting as many school referrals as she did before the pandemic, the informal needs of those she serves have never been greater.
“Our youth are struggling immensely. We’re seeing a significant increase in depression,” she said. “Finding the motivation to complete school virtually is taking its toll on students’ mental health and families as a whole. We have parents trying to manage going to work while their son or daughter stays focused on school.
“Meanwhile, the schools are providing all the supports they can. They have fantastic teachers and administrators, but there’s only so much they can do when they’re not physically together with the students.”
Consequently, students — at a time when they most need it — are having less interaction with caring adults.
That’s why holiday gifts are so important. According to Todd-Robbins, many holiday gift programs are for kids 14 and younger, but older kids also need to get the message that they matter.
“I do see these gifts as a need, a way to give value to those humans in our lives who aren’t always recognized,” she said. “These gifts help the students know and feel that they’re cared about, that someone’s thinking of them, that they’re worthy of receiving something at a time when most people around them are receiving extras.”
This season marks the second year Todd-Robbins is filling the gift gap.
“I had a huge list of high schoolers who never received Christmas gifts,” she said, so when she received $1,000 from Dave and Barb Erickson on Giving Tuesday last year, she coordinated with local high schools to identify youth who otherwise would receive nothing. Working with school social workers and without ever knowing their names, Todd-Robbins did all the shopping, wrapped all the gifts and dropped them off at local high schools.
This year, Todd-Robbins has more than triple last year’s budget, enabling her to better meet the informal but increased need. With $2,000 from the Richard W. Brown Family Fund at the La Crosse Community Foundation and another $1,400 from community members, she’s grateful to be able to address the growing need as more families struggle.
“We have a never-ending number of teens who have the need and typically don’t ask for help,” she said, noting this year’s gifts are going to 35 youth, three families and many single parents who were not included on other gift lists.
Todd-Robbins said many students she talks with about Christmas gifts will ask her instead to make sure a younger sibling or their mom receives something.
“They’re not asking for anything for themselves, but this is a significant way for us to say you’re a beautiful person, and you deserve to be acknowledged, too,” she said.
Those who know Todd-Robbins best will tell you she’s a person who always finds the silver lining amid all the gray. In this case, it’s among all the people who’ve come together to make the gifts possible.
“If this pandemic has done anything good, through my lens, it has brought together like-minded people who want to make a difference and lay the foundation for some wonderful change to happen in our community.”
