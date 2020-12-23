Hometown heroes update: Making sure students get gifts this year

In a typical school year, Todd-Robbins will work with around 80 families. Today, she works with 14 formal referrals and 15 informal ones. Five of the students she works with are living on their own. Even though she isn’t getting as many school referrals as she did before the pandemic, the informal needs of those she serves have never been greater.

“Our youth are struggling immensely. We’re seeing a significant increase in depression,” she said. “Finding the motivation to complete school virtually is taking its toll on students’ mental health and families as a whole. We have parents trying to manage going to work while their son or daughter stays focused on school.

“Meanwhile, the schools are providing all the supports they can. They have fantastic teachers and administrators, but there’s only so much they can do when they’re not physically together with the students.”

Consequently, students — at a time when they most need it — are having less interaction with caring adults.

That’s why holiday gifts are so important. According to Todd-Robbins, many holiday gift programs are for kids 14 and younger, but older kids also need to get the message that they matter.