Homicide under investigation by Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin DOJ

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice are investigating a homicide that occurred in rural Nelson, Wisconsin, Sunday evening.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, authorities received an emergency call at 9 p.m. from a man who claimed to have shot and killed a woman at a residence near Nelson.
Deputies responded to the reported scene and found a deceased adult female. The caller, an adult male, was also at the scene, the release states, and has subsequently taken into custody.
A teenager was reported to be at the scene as well, but they were unharmed in the incident.
The incident is considered isolated and contained, the sheriff’s office stated, and the public is not at risk.
The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released at this time.
Assisting agencies include the Buffalo County Coroner’s Office, Buffalo County Human Services, Buffalo County Victim Witness Coordinator, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Age: 30
Charges: Theft, Driving after Revocation and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Cassandra Camling
Age: 49
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Noah Kristian Carlson
Age: 21
Charges: Two counts of DWI
Raymond Dean Cooper
Age: 44
Charges: Two counts of Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Craig Ray Hanville
Age: 47
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Karl John Matson
Age: 38
Charges: Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Matthew Brian Olson
Age: 31
Charges: Felony Domestic Abuse, Domestic Abuse - Violation of a No Contact Order, Violation of a No Contact Order within
10 Years of a Prior Domestic Violence-Related Offense Conviction
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Travis Lee Schultz
Age: 36
Charges: Second-Degree Burglary, Reckless Disregard Risk and Theft of a Controlled Substance
David Eugene Tully
Age: 42
Charges:Two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault, two counts of Obstructing the Legal Process, Theft and Disorderly Conduct
Brad William Underhill
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Threats of Violence, Possession of Ammo/Any Fireman with a Prior Conviction and two counts of Violating a No Contact Order
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics, three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
John Vining Wilson
Age: 40
Charges: Two counts of DWI, two counts of Failing to Stop for a Traffic Collision and Criminal Vehicular Operation.
Joseph Bailly Wright
Age: 79
Charges: Second-Degree Murder with Intent - Not Premeditated
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Larry Joseph Zenk
Age: 69
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Misdemeanor Domestic Assault and Threats of Violence
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.