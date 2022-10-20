Honoree heeds call to service

MADISON — Liz Henry’s continuing dedication to Wisconsin agriculture and the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences embodies has earned her the college’s Honorary Recognition Award.

Henry said she’s humbled by the award and feels fortunate to have had many mentors and advisers in her life.

“Every experience I’ve had with the university has been transformational,” she said. “That’s why I hope to keep coming back.”

Andrea “Annie” Engebretson nominated Henry for the award.

“Her call to service and leadership stand out,” said Engebretson, vice-president and group leader of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. “When she agrees to participate (in an organization) she’s all in.”

Henry earned a degree in 1983 in animal science from UW-Madison. She earned in 1996 a master’s degree of business administration from UW.

Valerie Renk has known Henry since the early 1980s when both women were students at UW-Madison. Both worked with the UW-Farm and Industry Short Course – Renk as an intern and Henry as a housefellow. They continue to be good friends.

“Liz has always been in the room where things happen,” Renk said. “Even in the 1980s, when many women weren’t (in the boardroom), she was involved. And she served on a paid board as early as her 30s. She wasn’t afraid to make things happen.”

Asked what gave her that early confidence, Henry said, “I never thought about that question in that way. But it reminds me of how many people I need to thank for the opportunities they gave me to serve and for their support.

“First and foremost my husband (Joe Henry) has always supported me in anything I chose to do. He acts as my sounding board and puts into perspective wins and losses in the boardroom, at work and in our personal lives. He cuts to the chase and reminds me of my purpose and priorities. He loves and supports me whether I’m winning and achieving, or failing and learning.”

She also credits her mother, Mary Anne Hebert, and maternal grandmother, Marion Engelke, for building her confidence at an early age.

“They instilled in me the belief I could do anything I put my mind to,” she said. “They never suffered the ‘imposter syndrome’ because they didn’t have time to question themselves and their work. They just did whatever needed to be done. They both were entrepreneurs who didn’t ask permission or play games, but worked hard and delivered what they promised."

Henry said she learned the importance and value of board service from her mother-in-law, Helen Henry, who served on the boards of several organizations.

“She served with a fierce and fun sense of obligation, especially to represent women and agriculture well,” Liz Henry said. “She wielded a velvet hammer and ‘killed them with kindness’ to move her agenda.”

Henry also gives credit to former-Wis. Gov. Tommy Thompson for appointing her to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board. She became acquainted with him when she served in 1986 as Alice in Dairyland.

“When he appointed me to the fair board it was a tremendous vote of confidence,” she said. “I was duty-bound to represent agriculture, producers and exhibitors on the board. The learning curve was fast and steep as I had never before served on a board and had to learn about governmental agencies, Robert’s Rules of Order and the nuance of governance in that role.”

Lloyd Holtermann, co-owner of Rosy Lane Holsteins of Watertown, Wisconsin, convinced her to accept a nomination to the Farm Credit board.

“He explained the reasoning of why the time was right for a diverse candidate to be on the board,” she said. “It was a challenging race to be elected by farmer-members of the co-op, but his support and nomination was inspiring and an honor.”

Those leaders and many others, she said, made her feel capable, competent and able to make worthwhile contributions.

Sharon Brantmeier, a private-wealth adviser for Ameriprise Financial Services in Madison, has been friends with Henry since their days in the agriculture college. They served together on the board of Demeter, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to students in the UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

“One of the biggest things that stands out to me is Liz’s ability to create a long-term vision,” Brantmeier said. “She takes an organization and moves it to make it even better. She’s been a mentor to so many people.”

Henry currently lends her business savvy and leadership skills to J. Henry and Sons, the Dane, Wisconsin-based bourbon business she’s built with her husband and two sons. They produce award-winning bourbon made from red corn, rye and wheat grown on the Henry family farm. All the crops are produced from genetic lines developed by UW.

“Our goals are similar to many farmers worldwide – to build a business and a legacy we can hand down to our family,” she said.

Visit cals.wisc.edu and jhenryandsons.com for more information.