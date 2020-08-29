Honoring Anthony Fimple: Neighbors creating memorial garden for teen remembered as "the best of us"

The Fimples, who declined to be interviewed at this time, described Anthony in his obituary as a "peaceful, kind and generous person" who "never neglected to show thanks for even the smallest kindness, and always took time to be kind to others."

A traveler who "vowed to climb" El Capitan in Yosemite and was excited to join the Navy this summer, Anthony "was full of a curiosity and wonder that never dulled."

In a statement to the media in late June, Gus Fimple said, "To say we are devastated by his passing doesn’t seem like enough."

Many of those who lived near the Fimples were blessed to witness Anthony's compassion, and even those who knew him just in passing felt the loss.

"I think all of us felt a deep sense of pain," says Cameron Kiersch, who lives across the street from the Fimples. "Things like this happen all the time (in the world) but when it happens in your community, in your neighborhood, it becomes more real. It was definitely an awakening. We became acutely aware how (precious) life is."

About a dozen families in the Weigent-Hogan neighborhood committed to finding a poignant way to honor Anthony and his commitment to conservation, and with the permission of the Fimple family decided on a memorial garden.