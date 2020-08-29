Honoring Anthony Fimple: Neighbors creating memorial garden for teen remembered as "the best of us"

It might seem unusual for a 19-year-old male to have a favorite flower. But Anthony Fimple wasn't your average adolescent.
Like his teen peers, Anthony enjoyed chilling out and having fun, but he also appreciated the company of those three times his age and dedicated his free time to more than video games or hangouts, donating blood regularly and offering his gardening skills, free of charge, to neighbors.
Horticulture, for Anthony, was a passion, and while he planted and tended many shrubs, flowers and trees during his volunteer work with WisCorp, he had an affinity for the statuesque and striking Siberian Iris.
Next spring, the Siberian Iris will be among the flora in full bloom at the intersection of Madison and 17th Street in La Crosse, honoring the incredible life of a young man who was "truly the best of us."
Last weekend, neighbors of the Fimple family began preparing the soil in the traffic circle just doors down from the home of Gustav and Kristin Fimple and daughters Magdalena and Norah.
As the weeks progress, the plot will become a garden memorial to their son, Anthony, who was tragically shot and killed June 27 while working at a downtown bar and restaurant.
The death was a shock to those who knew him and the community at large -- a senseless act of violence that cut short a life with such promise.
The Fimples, who declined to be interviewed at this time, described Anthony in his obituary as a "peaceful, kind and generous person" who "never neglected to show thanks for even the smallest kindness, and always took time to be kind to others."
A traveler who "vowed to climb" El Capitan in Yosemite and was excited to join the Navy this summer, Anthony "was full of a curiosity and wonder that never dulled."
In a statement to the media in late June, Gus Fimple said, "To say we are devastated by his passing doesn’t seem like enough."
Many of those who lived near the Fimples were blessed to witness Anthony's compassion, and even those who knew him just in passing felt the loss.
"I think all of us felt a deep sense of pain," says Cameron Kiersch, who lives across the street from the Fimples. "Things like this happen all the time (in the world) but when it happens in your community, in your neighborhood, it becomes more real. It was definitely an awakening. We became acutely aware how (precious) life is."
About a dozen families in the Weigent-Hogan neighborhood committed to finding a poignant way to honor Anthony and his commitment to conservation, and with the permission of the Fimple family decided on a memorial garden.
Earlier this month, the group received permission from the city of La Crosse to begin the project, using plans prepared for another traffic circle garden that focused on drought- and sand-resistant native plants.
It was purely coincidence -- some might consider it a sign -- that the Siberian Iris was already included in the blueprints. The neighbors had no idea of the significance until showing the plans to Gus.
"It turned out that was a favorite of Anthony's," Kiersch says.
The sod removed and plants purchased through financial donations, planting will be done during the coming weeks, with everyone from preschoolers armed with pint-sized shovels to senior citizens lending a hand thus far.
"It has truly been a neighborhood- and communitywide effort," Kiersch says. "People have been more than generous with their time and their donations."
The group has discussed putting in a memorial stone, and will consult with the Fimples to choose something meaningful to them. A dedication is being considered in the spring.
"I think they just feel very fortunate to see the community support them in this way," Kiersch says of the family.
The Fimples' neighbors Jan and Jim Gallagher had become close with Anthony during the past year, after he offered to assist with their garden, asking for nothing in return. Impressed by his meticulous work, the Gallaghers began hiring him for bigger yard projects.
"I think he really loved nature. That level of life and sort of gusto -- he really jumped into what he did with such enthusiasm," Jan says.
Even with his busy schedule, Anthony was "just so ready to connect" with people, Jan says, recalling how the teen would be dashing to his car to get to work and, spotting her outside, would pop back out of the vehicle just to say hi.
"We were beneficiaries of (his) friendship, and I think a lot of people were," Jan says. "I don't know anyone who didn't just love him."
The infectiously optimistic and spirited young man will be greatly missed but never forgotten, at the heart of many fond memories that rise to the surface as community members dig in the soil to prepare what has been dubbed "Anthony's Circle."
Says Jan, "It really is a circle of family and friends coming together for him."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
