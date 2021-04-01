Honors Recital: UW-L Music Department features exemplary student recital

UW-La Crosse Music Department Alum and “American Idol” finalist Reed Grimm returned to perform in Annett Recital Hall in 2018. This year, the department’s Honors Recital featuring top music students will be pre-recorded in Annett Recital Hall before debuting online at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11.
Provided
Premiere performances by six outstanding UW-La Crosse music students are set for Sunday, April 11.
The music department will feature the annual Honors Recital at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube. The students are pre-recording their performances following COVID-19 protocols in the Annett Recital Hall in the UW-L Center for the Arts.
The students who will be recognized for their achievements include:
• Hunter Adams, piano, Rusk, Wisconsin
• Monica Bertucci, piano, Richfield, Wisconsin
• Sjan Bystrom, saxophone, Ashland, Wisconsin
• Alex Mix, euphonium, La Crosse
• Paul Sadergaski, voice, Faribault, Minnesota
• Mackenzie Taylor, flute, Chilton, Wisconsin
See the performance on the department’s
YouTube or Facebook pages.
For more information, visit
www.uwlax.edu/music.
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Former vice president of IBM Global Microsoft Alliance.
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Former CEO of ATI Physical Therapy.
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Scientist researching mosquito-transmitted diseases.
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Former captain in the U.S. Army, Purple Heart recipient.
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Former president of G. Heileman Brewing Co.
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Holocaust educator, high school teacher, community ambassador.
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Former UW-L gymnastics coach, led the program to 17 national titles.
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
General manager of the Green Bay Packers.
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Former UW-L football coach, led program to three national titles.
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Commissioner of the America East Conference, a Division I athletic conference in the northeastern United States.
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Former manager with U.S. and European manned space programs.
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
American television chef and author.
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Filmmaker, journalist and educator specializing in Native American history and culture in Wisconsin.
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
American Ho-Chunk artist and professor.
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
President of Koan AgroScience and mapper of the rice genome.
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District.
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Native American singer-songwriter, three-time Grammy Award winner.
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Sociologist and professor researching the causes and effects of genocide.
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
Co-founder and CEO of Preventice Solutions, a mobile healthcare company.
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Founder, chairman and CEO of Loop Capital investment firm.
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Sprinter, 2004 Olympic Gold medalist in 4x400m men's relay.
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Wisconsin state senator representing La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and Monroe counties.
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Entrepreneur, Festival Foods business owner, philanthropist.
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Retired professional fundraiser, community ambassador.
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Former commander of Coronado Naval Base.
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
Vice president of public relations for the Milwaukee Bucks.
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Inventor, co-developer of the hand-held calculator.
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Mayor-president of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, former journalist and professor.
