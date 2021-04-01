 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honors Recital: UW-L Music Department features exemplary student recital
0 comments
top story

Honors Recital: UW-L Music Department features exemplary student recital

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Reed Grimm

UW-La Crosse Music Department Alum and “American Idol” finalist Reed Grimm returned to perform in Annett Recital Hall in 2018. This year, the department’s Honors Recital featuring top music students will be pre-recorded in Annett Recital Hall before debuting online at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11. 

 Provided

Premiere performances by six outstanding UW-La Crosse music students are set for Sunday, April 11.

The music department will feature the annual Honors Recital at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube. The students are pre-recording their performances following COVID-19 protocols in the Annett Recital Hall in the UW-L Center for the Arts.

The students who will be recognized for their achievements include:

• Hunter Adams, piano, Rusk, Wisconsin

• Monica Bertucci, piano, Richfield, Wisconsin

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Sjan Bystrom, saxophone, Ashland, Wisconsin

• Alex Mix, euphonium, La Crosse

• Paul Sadergaski, voice, Faribault, Minnesota

• Mackenzie Taylor, flute, Chilton, Wisconsin

See the performance on the department’s YouTube or Facebook pages.

For more information, visit www.uwlax.edu/music.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News