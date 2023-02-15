Not long ago, Colton Wagner found himself tethered to a roof that may have been potentially as hazardous as the crime-stricken streets five stories below.

Wagner, along with a dozen others, had signed on with Bethany Church’s sixth mission trip to the Bangor-based Children’s Vision facility situated in the heart of Bogota, Colombia.

As a first-timer, Wagner, a La Crosse resident who works as a physician’s assistant in pediatric orthopedics, stepped onto the plane with mixed emotions. “I heard so many awesome things and knew it would be life-changing, but you never know until you get there,” he said.

And repairing a sagging roof was one of those unknowns. “I’m not super-wired that way; I thought, ‘How am I going to contribute?’” he said. “It definitely put me out of my comfort zone.”

Even Dan Kalmes, an Onalaska contractor and six-time veteran of the La Crosse church’s mission, found the work a little daunting. Kalmes explained that prior to reroofing one of the CV buildings, the work team had to remove 100 pound clay roof tiles and lower them down with a rope. “The roof bounced when you walked on it,” he grinned.

Due to the nature of their work, the threat of rain was always a constant concern. Downpours soaked Bogota the whole week before the crew arrived. But Dave Rozman from the town of Campbell noted that God’s grace kept them safe and allowed them to finish the job. “Sometimes we could see rain in the mountains, but it never rained on us all week,” he said. Then as soon as they finished, it poured.

The non-roofers like Kennedy Brown, an eighth grader at Cashton middle school and the youngest of the team baked cakes and pizza, sewed, played soccer and hung out with the kids. “The best part of going on a missions trip to Bogota was going to the school and being able to see all the kids and how they learn,” Brown reflected. Despite the poverty, she noted, “It was really inspiring to see that they could be happy with just God.”

Over the years, each mission trip to CV has raised its own set of challenges. Recalling their first trip, Kalmes noted that they poured a foundation for one of CV’s five buildings — and with only one way to dig the hole. “We filled eleven dump trucks by hand,” Kalmes said. “But once we got that first trip under our belt we were hooked.”

Kalmes also noted that one of the more difficult jobs was non-physical. In past years, he rode with Director Jeanene Thicke into the poorest communities on the outskirts of Bogota. While there, they delivered humanitarian aid and Jeanene recruited students for her Christian school.

Kalmes looked down and stared at his hands as he described the rows of tin shacks crammed into the hardscrabble villages. “It’s bad,” he said. “It’s a whole different world. They have nothing. It’s dirty. They have no food. They have to bar their doors at night. You never forget the people.” Then he added, “And a lot of her students come out of that environment.”

Rozman, a second-year volunteer was impressed with the personalized attention students receive — and not just from their teachers. “Jeanene and her husband, Richard, are directly invested with the kids. They have 150 kids that call them mom and dad,” he explained. “They know the details of the kids’ lives and know the care they need.”

According to Rozman, Thicke’s mission has earned the respect of government officials, noting that she periodically accompanies the military into the mountains to distribute aid.

You might say Thicke is a local girl, graduating from Bangor High School in 1983. After a two-year stint in college, she bought a one-way ticket to Bogota and began work among children of the poor. By 1994, her new ministry, Children’s Vision, opened its first children’s home, later adding the school.

Thicke’s mother, Ann, stayed behind to coordinate donations out of an old schoolhouse near Bangor. Since then, CV added an additional warehouse in Bangor to help supply the mission.

Over the years, CV has changed hundreds of lives, and Brown admits that hers is included. “One of the biggest things I learned was how one person could change the world by spreading the word of Jesus to so many people,” she reflected. “It’s really inspiring to see that I could make a change in someone’s life too just by showing them God. This was just the start of my walk with faith. I’m excited to see what God has planned for me.”

And Wagner came away with a new perspective as well. “I saw God’s heart on display through compassion for these children,” he recalled. “Worshipping with the kids was so moving. And just getting to hear their stories and seeing firsthand how the ministry has changed their lives will stick with me forever.”