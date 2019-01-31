Colin Luz's commitment to the community knows no bounds, and with the second annual Hoops 4 Hope fundraiser, he's shooting to raise greatly needed funds for New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers.
Luz, owner of Coulee Region Moving Services, founded the four-on-four full-court basketball fundraiser last February, the inaugural event bringing in more than $2,400 for New Horizons, an organization that has provided crisis support, housing advocacy and outreach to domestic violence victims for 40 years. In 2017, the organization provided shelter to 264 individuals, provided 11,871 contacts of advocacy and answered 2,542 crisis calls.
This year's Hoops 4 Hope event, which will include eight teams of up to seven players, will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, in the Aquinas High School JV Gym. One-hundred percent of sponsorship funds, tournament fees and the $5 admission cost going to New Horizons.
"(Hoops 4 Hope) always brings in much-needed attention to what we do, and financial support to help us continue serving the community," said Ann Kappauf, executive director for New Horizons.
Luz has been supporting New Horizons since 2016, when he started Move to End Domestic Violence, offering free, confidential moving services to domestic violence victims relocating to safe housing.
“I think part of having a successful business is also being a good member of your community,” Luz said.
Hoops 4 Hope offers community members an opportunity to support New Horizons while enjoying rousing rounds of competition, raffles, friendly rivalries and good-natured ribbing. Boisterous cheering and team spirit are encouraged, and those who can't make it to game day are invited to support the event on Go Fund Me.
Team registration is open at www.hoopshope.org. To donate online, visit www.gofundme.com/hoops-4-hope-fundraiser-for-new-horizons.
