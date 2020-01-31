Hoops 4 Hope supporting New Horizons with annual basketball tournament

In 2018, donations contributed more than $192,000 to New Horizon’s $1.24 million in expenses.

The La Crosse-based shelter and outreach center counts on every penny to serve the individuals who depend on its potentially life saving services, and contributing to the cause for the third year is Hoops 4 Hope, a basketball tournament fundraiser that puts philanthropy in center court.

Founded by Colin Luz, owner of Coulee Region Moving Services, the four-on-four full court competition will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Aquinas High School JV gymnasium, with student athlete volunteers helping run the event.

The tournament has raised more than $4,100 in the past two years, with 100 percent of proceeds dedicated to New Horizons, which provides support, housing advocacy and a safe haven for area individuals in need.

In 2017, the nonprofit sheltered 206 women, children and men for 10,610 nights and answered 2,937 calls through its 24-hour crisis line.

“We are sincerely appreciative of Colin and his team at Coulee Region Moving Services,” said Ann Kappauf, executive director at New Horizons. “Proceeds from Hoops 4 Hope assist us in providing the education and promotion of healthy relationships to more than 1,400 individuals each year.”