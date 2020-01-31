Hoops 4 Hope supporting New Horizons with annual basketball tournament

In 2018, donations contributed more than $192,000 to New Horizon’s $1.24 million in expenses.
The La Crosse-based shelter and outreach center counts on every penny to serve the individuals who depend on its potentially life saving services, and contributing to the cause for the third year is Hoops 4 Hope, a basketball tournament fundraiser that puts philanthropy in center court.
Founded by Colin Luz, owner of Coulee Region Moving Services, the four-on-four full court competition will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Aquinas High School JV gymnasium, with student athlete volunteers helping run the event.
The tournament has raised more than $4,100 in the past two years, with 100 percent of proceeds dedicated to New Horizons, which provides support, housing advocacy and a safe haven for area individuals in need.
In 2017, the nonprofit sheltered 206 women, children and men for 10,610 nights and answered 2,937 calls through its 24-hour crisis line.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are sincerely appreciative of Colin and his team at Coulee Region Moving Services,” said Ann Kappauf, executive director at New Horizons. “Proceeds from Hoops 4 Hope assist us in providing the education and promotion of healthy relationships to more than 1,400 individuals each year.”
Hoops 4 Hope, which counts Charlotte’s Bridal and Formal Wear and River Rocks Coffee among its sponsors, is accepting registration for eight teams of up to seven players each, at a team cost of $150. Admission to the event is $5 per person, or free for kids 5 and younger.
“Every dollar goes to New Horizons so they can provide more and better services to women and children going through those difficult situations,” says Luz, who since 2016 has provided free, confidential moving assistance to domestic violence victims relocating to safe housing.
Individuals unable to make the game are encouraged to drop off donations of women’s and children’s clothing, kitchenware, hygiene products or nonperishable foods at the New Horizons headquarters, open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and located at 1223 Main St.
For more information on Hoops 4 Hope, to register a team or to inquire about sponsorship, visit http://www.hoopshope.org/ or call 608-780-0476.
“Every dollar goes to New Horizons so they can provide more and better services to women and children going through those difficult situations.” Colin Luz, owner of Coulee Region Moving Services and founder of the Hoops 4 Hope fundraiser
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"Every dollar goes to New Horizons so they can provide more and better services to women and children going through those difficult situations."
Colin Luz, owner of Coulee Region Moving Services and founder of the Hoops 4 Hope fundraiser