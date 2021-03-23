Hope Lutheran to host Confirmation Night and fish fry

Hope Lutheran High School will host its Confirmation Night and Lent fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 312 E. Broadway in Winona, with dine-in, carry-out and curbside pick up options available. Delivery is also available with an extra fee via calling 474-7799.

Confirmands will each receive two complementary fish fry tickets, a tour of the school and admission to the spring play. the meal will include battered or baked fish, or chicken strips, as well as baked potatoes or french fries, dinner rolls, coleslaw and a dessert with donation.