Hope Restores gifted van by Mayo

Local organization Hope Restores received a much-needed vehicle Friday morning, courtesy of Mayo Clinic Health System.

Hope Restores, which works to empower members of the Black and African American community through education, preservation and advocacy, was in need of a new van to replace its existing aging vehicle, which is used to help transport individuals to the grocery store, school, appointments, job interviews or helping with moves.

"Lack of transportation can be a barrier, so we help people get where they need to go. Unfortunately, our van is in constant use and has become increasingly unreliable ...," says Tashyra Jackson, co-founder of Hope Restores. "Because the van needs frequent repairs, that's been a challenge. We don't want people to be late for job interviews because the van broke down."

Mayo Clinic Health System gifted the organization an eight-passenger GMC Suburban previously used by the hospital. Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin, said, "It's a large vehicle and it's in great shape. We're pleased it will be used to help people in our community."

Hope Restores and Mayo previously collaborated for the local Juneteenth Celebration and hold a food and supplies drive for the Hope Restores Giving Cabinet. Hope Restores contacted Mayo about its need for a new vehicle, with repairs on its current, undependable van growing costly.

"Hope Restores is a relatively new organization, but they're already making an impact on our community," says Mueller. "We've been impressed by their ability to identify needs and take action to address them. When we learned they needed a vehicle, we wanted to help."

Jackson says the organization is "grateful" for the donation, and hopes they will be able to obtain another vehicle to help with growing transportation needs. Entities or individuals wanting to donated a vehicle can call Hope Restores at 608-881-6418 or email hoperestoreswi@gmail.com

In addition to transportation and the Giving Cabinet, Hope Restores offers two hour, drop in child care, nonperishable foods, hygiene items and cleaning supplies.

It also operates or facilitates programs including support group "Women of Melanin," mentorship program "Brothers Battling Barriers Mentorships," the FAST program (families and schools together), Black Student Leaders, financial education, diversity training and more.

For more information on Hope Restores, visit https://hoperestoreswi.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

