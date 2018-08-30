The blast of La Farge’s siren about 3:30 p.m. Thursday was no cause for alarm but rather a reason to whoop it up: The village power plant was back on line for the first time since Kickapoo River floodwaters damaged it at about noon Tuesday.
“They sounded the big siren to celebrate,” Police Chief Jonathon Brown said.
The plant suffered major damage after the Kickapoo roared from its banks Monday and flooded about a third of the village — along with cities, towns and landscapes up and down the river.
Even now, the plant’s equipment is able only to accept electricity the village buys from Dairyland Power Cooperative and disperse it to customers: It is unable to generate its own power, said public works director Wayne Haugrud.
Public utility crews from Westby and Cashton helped the La Farge municipal workers, as did employees of Russell Construction in Cassville, he said.
The longer the repairs took, the more the fear that the equipment was irreparable “was in the back of my mind,” Haugrud said.
The restored power caught some off-guard, such as a village employee who asked that her name not be used.
“I was sitting here, doing payroll by hand, in the dark, when all of a sudden, I heard something beeping and didn’t know what it was until I realized the power was back,” she said.
During the power outage, village residents have been able to get free meals at the Kickapoo Heaven Senior Meal Site, with a village official voicing particular gratitude to the Rockton Bar between La Farge and Ontario. The local food pantry was flooded out and needs new supplies.
Brown, who moved from Davenport, Iowa, to La Farge to become police chief about a year and a half ago, marveled at residents’ strength and cooperation in rebounding from the flood.
“They are quite a resilient bunch of people,” he said, banding together to help each other with clean-up. “I come from a bigger city, and seeing a small town work together is amazing.”
La Farge conditions mirrored those of other municipalities, although others had power, as the Kickapoo began receding from record highs Wednesday, reaching as much as 26 feet in areas where the flood stage is 13 feet.
Almost 30 miles north of La Farge, in Ontario, residents said not only the crest but also the extent of the flooding were the worst they had seen. The river’s rage ran contrary to the river’s image between La Farge and Ontario as an idyllic stretch for canoeing.
Indeed, Ontario calls itself the Canoe Capital of the Kickapoo, and Wisconsin River Trips declares that the river between La Farge and Ontario is “probably one of the most famous and popular canoeing sections in the entire state of Wisconsin and it deserves its reputation.”
Its reputation now is mud on the west side of Ontario, where Kickapoo tributary Brush Creek rose so high that it sent 4 to 5 feet into Lamb Hardwood Lumber, where co-owner Sandra Lamb expressed fear Thursday that “it may bankrupt us.”
“We don’t have any insurance,” she said, because no one would sell it to her and her husband, co-owner Chuck Lamb, who have owned the business for 32 years.
The plant, which kiln-dries green wood to make it suitable for flooring, molding and other specialized uses, turned out 60,000 board feet a month, she said.
The business has four kilns, with a computerized boiler that was inundated, ruining the computer, Sandra said.
The most flooding the Lambs had experienced in 32 years of operating the business was perhaps a foot in the building, she said.
In addition to the damage to the building and its interior, 200,000 to 300,000 board feet of lumber in the yard could be useless because of the sand, mud and grass that cakes it, making it especially hard on the equipment, she said.
The Lambs’ home is 2 miles from the plant, and “the Lord blessed us. We’re fine — high and dry,” she said. “We can come home and sleep in our own beds. That’s huge, because some families” lost everything, she said.
Those families, coping with flooded basements, houses slammed off of their foundations and other extensive damage, abound along the Kickapoo, including towns such as Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove and Gays Mills.
Even as the river recedes, complicating recovery efforts are weather forecasts of 80 percent chances of thunderstorms for the next several days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.