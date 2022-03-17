 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hopper fire causes no injuries

Moderate damage occured when a hopper machine caught fire yesterday evening.

At 7:24 p.m. March 16, the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a report of a large fire at 2601 Conoco Road. A total of 21 firefighters arrived within minutes and were able to quickly control and extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were sustained.

Assisting with the incident were the La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Xcel Energy. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

