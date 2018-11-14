HorseSense for Special Riders has started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise $8,100 to help feed the organization’s nine therapy horses this winter.
The organization uses nine bales of hay each day in the six months of winter. A donation of $5 will provide a day’s worth of food for one therapy horse.
To learn more about the campaign and make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/a-bale-a-day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.