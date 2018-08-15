COON VALLEY — Registration is open for the 2018 fall session of therapeutic horseback riding lessons at HorseSense for Special Riders, W4102 Ober Road.
The nonprofit organization is offering both private and group lessons during the eight-week session starting Sept. 10. Hourlong sessions are $60 each for private lessons or $40 for group lessons. Financial assistance is available for eligible riders through the La Crosse County Human Services Department.
For more information or to register, visit www.hssr.org or email info@hssr.org.