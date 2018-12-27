HorseSense for Special Riders is offering a Sponsor a Horse program to help care for the organization’s nine therapy horses. Community members are invited to make a monthly donation in any amount. Sponsors will receive a certificate of sponsorship.
Sponsorships of $25 a month will provide necessary fly and tick preventative for one horse. A $50 monthly donation provides training for one horse, and sponsors will receive a professional photo of the horse. Donations of $100 provide veterinary care for one horse, and sponsors will receive a visit with the horse and a professional photo.
Biographies of all nine therapy horses can be found online at www.hssr.org/sponsor-horse. To learn more about the program or become a sponsor, visit www.hssr.org/sponsor-horse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.