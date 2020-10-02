 Skip to main content
HorseSense hosts drive-thru fall festival
HorseSense, Inc. will host its third annual Fall Harvest Festival -- with a twist -- from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, onsite at W4102 Ober Road, Coon Valley.

The public is invited to drive through the 40-acre farm this year as a safer alternative to in-person gathering. Therapy horses will be stationed alongside the driveway and guests are encouraged to greet their favorite horses from inside their vehicle. Drive-thru bingo will be available for children, as well as a 50/50 cash raffle to be drawn on Facebook live after the event. Proceeds will benefit the therapeutic horseback riding program after a severely impacted year for HorseSense.

Cost is free to attend and all are welcome. Attendees must remain in their vehicle, and masks are requested. Learn more at horsesensewi.org

