HorseSense hosts drive-thru fall festival

The public is invited to drive through the 40-acre farm this year as a safer alternative to in-person gathering. Therapy horses will be stationed alongside the driveway and guests are encouraged to greet their favorite horses from inside their vehicle. Drive-thru bingo will be available for children, as well as a 50/50 cash raffle to be drawn on Facebook live after the event. Proceeds will benefit the therapeutic horseback riding program after a severely impacted year for HorseSense.