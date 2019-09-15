HorseSense will host its second annual Fall Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters, W4102 Ober Road, Coon Valley.
The family-friendly event aims to gather supporters for an afternoon of fall-themed activities to raise funds for HorseSense's therapeutic Horseback riding lessons.
Photos with the therapy horses, music, carnival games and food will offered alongside the main event: a special showcase of performances at 2 p.m. lead by the youth, adults and veterans with disabilities that benefit from the HorseSense program.
Cost is $10 and $5 for children 17 and younger. Family admission of up to six people is $35, and an early-bird discount is available for those that register before Froday.
Registration and additional information can be found at horsesensewi.org.
