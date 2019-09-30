Hospice Touch of Tomah Memorial Hospital is looking for volunteers to support terminally ill patients and family members.
A four-week volunteer program will begin running every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 through Oct. 30 at the Tomah Hospice office, 601 Straw St., Tomah.
Coordinator Kris Nichols will teach volunteers on patient safety, privacy, services offered by Hospice Touch and the physical, emotional, social and spiritual issues that people can encounter at the end of their life or when faced with chronic illness.
More than 50 volunteers are needed to coordinate the programs that cover Adams, Juneau and Monroe counties, and those interested in volunteering can call for more information or register by Oct. 8 at 608-374-0250.
