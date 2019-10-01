Tomah Memorial Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care will host a grief support series each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 through Nov. 19 at the Hospice office at 601 Straw St., Tomah.
This six-week support group and education series is aimed to help people cope with the grief of a lost family member or friend. Participants can choose either the morning or afternoon time period.
There will be no charge for the program, though registration is requested by Oct. 8 by calling Hospice Touch at 608-374-0250.
