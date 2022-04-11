Hospital construction drives parking changes at Mayo Clinic Health System

Construction of the new hospital at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse will begin on Tuesday. To accommodate the construction equipment and site development, patients and visitors can expect these changes beginning Monday:

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we adjust parking to support construction of the new hospital building,” says Karen Finneman-Killinger, Facilities and Support Services. “Our goal is to minimize disruption to parking during construction and to keep parking close to our facilities. We encourage our patients and visitors to utilize our shuttle services, and to reach out to us with any parking questions or concerns.”