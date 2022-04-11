Hospital construction drives parking changes at Mayo Clinic Health System

Construction of the new hospital at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse will begin on Tuesday. To accommodate the construction equipment and site development, patients and visitors can expect these changes beginning Monday:
Lot 2, adjacent to the Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Family Cancer and Blood Disorders Center (Mississippi Street and West Avenue), will close permanently and become a construction zone.
Lot 3 at 10th and Jackson streets will become patient and visitor parking for the clinic and hospital and will be accessible via 10th and 11th streets.
During construction, there will be no through traffic on Mississippi Street.
Courtesy shuttle services will continue to be available by calling the door attendant at 608-498-1247.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we adjust parking to support construction of the new hospital building,” says Karen Finneman-Killinger, Facilities and Support Services. “Our goal is to minimize disruption to parking during construction and to keep parking close to our facilities. We encourage our patients and visitors to utilize our shuttle services, and to reach out to us with any parking questions or concerns.”