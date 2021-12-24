Hospital leaders: Reality check: COVID-19 is here for the holidays and the new year

As much as we would like COVID-19 to be behind us, it continues to be a public health threat. There are more than 135,000 new daily cases in the U.S.

Hospitals and staff are stressed, along with our ability to care for COVID and non-COVID patients alike. And, tragically, we are still seeing more than 1,000 people die every single day in the U.S. from COVID.

The threat is real and even more present with the Omicron variant. In just a month, this highly contagious variant has spread across the world and has been detected here at home. We are concerned Omicron will cause a surge of patients this winter and further strain our ability to care for all patients in our hospitals.

We need help

The heroic efforts of our incredible staff have enabled us to continue providing care for those who need it. But we need your help. Our hospitals have been operating at or near capacity for months, and the number of patients – COVID and non-COVID – needing medical care is increasing. ICU numbers fluctuate day-to-day, but COVID-19 patients currently occupy many of the ICU beds as well as a significant portion of medical/surgical beds that are needed to care for people recovering from strokes, heart attacks, injuries, and surgeries.

Get the shot

COVID vaccines and boosters are a gift this holiday season, one we all need to accept to celebrate safely. Vaccines and boosters are the best defense against all COVID variants. COVID vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. A study recently published in the medical journal Lancet found a booster of mRNA COVID vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), following a first and second dose, is 93% effective at preventing hospitalization, 92% effective at preventing severe illness, and 81% effective at preventing death — that is, greater protection than two doses of mRNA vaccine alone.

We acknowledge COVID vaccines lose their effectiveness over time and are not as protective against transmission as we had hoped. However, the effect of COVID vaccines against hospitalization and ICU care is dramatic. We see this effect every day.

The goal of vaccination is to limit COVID hospitalizations and avoid a scenario where we cannot care for all patients who need us. We are dangerously close to reaching the threshold of deciding who gets care and who doesn’t. Only you can help us avert this impending crisis. Vaccination is the key. Please choose to protect yourself and your community. The evidence is clear.

Along with vaccination — including seasonal flu shots — wearing a mask and keeping a safe distance in public indoors, staying home if you’re sick, getting tested, and regularly washing your hands will help prevent the spread of infection in our community.

Despite the unrelenting nature of this pandemic, we remain grateful this holiday season for our patients, who put their trust in us; for our staff, who continue to go above and beyond as they care for patients; and for the strength of the communities we serve. Please help us weather this storm. Your actions will make the difference. We wish you well this holiday season.

Paul S. Mueller, M.D., regional vice president, Mayo Health System Scott Rathgaber, M.D., CEO, Gundersen Health System

