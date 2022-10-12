Hospitals hosting "Walk to Remember"

The Walk to Remember, an annual event co-sponsored by Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Mayo Clinic parking lot in La Crosse.

The Walk, which has been happening since 1986, is a community to acknowledge October as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance month. All families and their friends are invited to participate at no cost. Cookies and warm beverages will be served.

Beginning at 4 p.m., families may inscribe a river rock with the name of their loved one or with a message of remembrance. A candlelit ceremony will follow where guests are welcomed to speak their baby’s name. The Walk, which will be just under a mile, brings awareness to the profound impact of infant and pregnancy loss. This event is a space for families to come together to share their stories and support each other.

“We live in a society where early pregnancy and infant loss is generally not talked about or adequately acknowledged, and those experiencing it often do not receive the emotional or psychological support they need,” said Emily Hauser-Smith, the Resolve Through Sharing bereavement coordinator at Gundersen Medical Foundation. “This can result in feelings of isolation and increased emotional distress. By bringing recognition to early infant and pregnancy loss, our hope is that Walk to Remember will aid our community in understanding and supporting those navigating grief.”

Hauser-Smith hopes that the Walk will allow those affected by this special kind of loss to know they are not alone, providing a space to grieve together lean on one another and find strength.

For more information, contact Hauser-Smith at (608) 775-5278.