Hospitals now giving third vaccine dose to youth 12 to 15; immunosuppressed persons 5 and older

Local hospitals will begin offering third Pfizer doses to 12 to 15 year olds following Monday's FDA emergency use authorization and Wednesday's CDC recommendation.

The additional dose of an mRNA vaccine -- Pfizer or Moderna -- or two of Johnson and Johnson was previously approved for adults, and a Pfizer third shot was given the OK for those 16 and 17 in early December. Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those 17 and younger.

Third doses of Pfizer, also known as boosters, can be given to those 12 and up five months out from their second inoculation, a decrease from the previous six month timeline. The recommendations come after a "thorough review of clinical trial data and will include intense safety monitoring as kids receive the vaccine," Gundersen Health System notes.

The four week reduction between second and third doses, says Dr. Raj Naik, infectious disease expert and pediatrician at Gundersen Health System, "is based on the fact that the immunity or protection starts to wane as soon as four to five months after the initial primary series of two, and especially against more contagious variants where you need higher levels of viral neutralizing antibodies. So this is really an acknowledgement of what's going on with this very highly contagious variant and the need to have as high a level of viral neutralizing antibodies as we can possibly have to try to protect all of us against this variant."

The third Pfizer dose is now also available to select immunocompromised youth 5 to 11, to be given at least 28 days after receiving the second shot, which is the same interval for older immunosuppressed individuals.

"As we have seen with older patients, those children who are immunosuppressed either because of a condition they have or because they're on treatment that suppresses their immune system, their response to the initial two doses of a messenger RNA vaccine is not as strong as those without any immunocompromised status. So adding in a third dose is really a way to improve their overall protection, especially against new variants like Omicron, which are so much more contagious," says Naik.

Naik says for immunocompromised individuals, a third dose can be looked at as part of the primary series, while for others it would be considered a booster at this time.

Some have expressed distrust in the vaccine due to the adding of a dose, but Naik says "We knew from the beginning that the ideal dosing regimen in terms of number of doses and the spacing of doses would have to be determined based on some real world experience and some real world data. And I know this can be confusing to people when they see changing recommendations, but that was part of what we knew would need to be worked out over time.

"And it's not only a matter of how the vaccines are working for people, but also what new variants arise that either exhibit some properties of immune escape or are more contagious, which really requires even higher levels of viral neutralizing antibodies."

Common side effects for the third shot are similar to those experienced after first and second doses, and include pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain, especially after the second dose. Naik says parents shouldn't be concerned about increased chance of myocarditis after a third dose.

"There actually has been no data to suggest that there's a much more significant risk of myocarditis following third doses. And what's really important is that the myocarditis risk following vaccination is very uncommon. And in fact, much less associated with vaccines than it is with infection itself. And so the relative risk of infection in myocarditis is several fold higher than post vaccine," Naik says.

Mayo Clinic infectious disease and vaccination expert Dr. Gregory Poland says he is "really pleased" about the expanded eligibility for third doses, and the shortened interval for the booster.

The omicron variant's rapid spread has increased youth coronavirus infections, making the EUA especially important. Poland says around 200,000 new COVID cases are occurring among children each week, a 60% increase. Increasing immunity for those in middle and high school will help in protecting those currently too young to qualify for vaccination.

"Let's not forget that there really aren't school-aged kids that cannot be immunized at this point. And that's a really important factor to remember. You know, when we get these vaccines against COVID-19, you're taking a disease that has a propensity for long COVID complications, hospitalization and death, and converting it to for the most part to a very mild or asymptomatic disease," says Poland. "Why wouldn't you get immunized?"

Omicron appears to lead to milder cases for adults, but children are more adversely affected, Poland says, due to the variant's tendency to "be more in the upper airways -- that equates to decreased morbidity in adults, who tend to have larger upper airwaves, but is a decided negative in young kids who have narrow upper air waves."

Youth and teens who become infected may suffer lasting symptoms, and can transmit the virus to vulnerable adults. Those positive for the virus will also need to miss school and activities, and high disease activity could lead schools to return to virtual learning and the cancellation of extracurriculars.

Limiting infectious spread, Gundersen says, will also "gives the virus less opportunity to mutate and contribute to variants in our community." Naik notes there is a large number of persons eligible for a third dose -- or even initial doses -- who have not done partaken.

"It really does help to protect against severe disease that may land you in the hospital or from having chronic symptoms. For some people it could be fatal to get infections," Naik stresses.

Anyone with a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccine components should not receive the COVID vaccine.

Vaccine for 2 to 4 age group moving slowly

Initial predictions indicated a COVID vaccine for the 2 to 4 age group by early 2022, but new estimates put approval closer to this summer.

Studies on a two dose course of the Pfizer vaccine, given in an amount a tenth the size of that for adults, showed it was "not as robust as hoped" in preventing infection and illness. (Youth 5 to 11 receive a third-size dose).

Now Pfizer is testing a three dose course for toddlers, with a third shot administered at least two months after the second. Data is not likely to be presented for several months, and more time will be needed for analyzing and the regulatory process.

"I think the timeline now is probably in the late second quarter of 2022," Naik says. "It's not necessarily surprising considering how (small the) dose is and how the vaccines work."

Where to get a vaccine

