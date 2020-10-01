Hours before rally cancellation announced, Wisconsin physicians urged President Trump to cancel local visits due to COVID-19

Four hours prior to the official cancellation, physicians based in La Crosse and Brookfield called on President Trump to halt his upcoming rallies in Wisconsin, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases and his staffs’ failure to enforce masks and distancing at prior campaign events.

Trump was scheduled to hold rallies Saturday in both La Crosse and Green Bay, though late Friday afternoon it was confirmed the La Crosse event would be moved to Janesville.

In a Zoom press conference Thursday morning, several hours before the Associated Press would ultimately confirm the change of venue, Dr. Bob Freedland, an ophthalmologist in La Crosse and state lead for the Committee to Protect Medicare, urged Trump to nix the events. The president, Freedland iterated, has a responsibility to keep citizens safe, something he has failed at with his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, Freedland says, has treated COVID-19 “like a laughing matter,” underplaying the severity and toll of the disease and igniting prejudiced and racially charged rhetoric by calling it the “Chinese virus” or “Kung Flu.” Currently, Freedland notes, both La Crosse and Green Bay are considered Red Zones by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which indicate the highest level of COVID-19 community spread.