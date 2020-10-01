Hours before rally cancellation announced, Wisconsin physicians urged President Trump to cancel local visits due to COVID-19

Four hours prior to the official cancellation, physicians based in La Crosse and Brookfield called on President Trump to halt his upcoming rallies in Wisconsin, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases and his staffs’ failure to enforce masks and distancing at prior campaign events.
Trump was scheduled to hold rallies Saturday in both La Crosse and Green Bay, though late Friday afternoon it was confirmed the La Crosse event would be moved to Janesville.
In a Zoom press conference Thursday morning, several hours before the Associated Press would ultimately confirm the change of venue, Dr. Bob Freedland, an ophthalmologist in La Crosse and state lead for the Committee to Protect Medicare, urged Trump to nix the events. The president, Freedland iterated, has a responsibility to keep citizens safe, something he has failed at with his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, Freedland says, has treated COVID-19 “like a laughing matter,” underplaying the severity and toll of the disease and igniting prejudiced and racially charged rhetoric by calling it the “Chinese virus” or “Kung Flu.” Currently, Freedland notes, both La Crosse and Green Bay are considered Red Zones by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which indicate the highest level of COVID-19 community spread.
“Holding mass rallies that attract thousands of people while COVID-19 cases go through the roof will put peoples’ lives at risk,” Freedland says. “From everything we have seen of President Trump’s campaign rallies, thousands are standing shoulder to shoulder, with the overwhelming majority of them not wearing masks. President Trump’s rallies have the potential to become superspreader events which Wisconsin does not need right now.”
Since Sept. 1, Freedland says, Trump has held over 20 rallies, which are “not harmless events as the President claimed in the debate Tuesday...President Trump should not be taking a victory tour of Wisconsin when his failed response to the pandemic is hammering families in our state.”
Dr. Ann Helms, a neurologist in Brookfield, says to hold mass gatherings in La Crosse and Green Bay as COVID-19 numbers surge would be “reckless and irresponsible.” Those who choose to attend are not only putting themselves at risk, but those they come into contact with in their daily lives, potentially resulting in severe illness and even fatalities.
With 1,348 deaths statewide and some 206,000 nationwide, Helms says Trump’s handling of the pandemic has been “incompetent” and a “colossal failure.”
Despite assertions by Trump that PPE supply is adequate, Helms says that is not the case, and health care providers are putting their lives on the line by working without proper protection. Helms also expressed frustration at Trump’s push to end the Affordable Care Act, which could leave patients unable to pay for necessary treatment.
“I don’t come at this from a political perspective, I come from this as a healthcare provider,” Helms said.
Freedland says Trump himself has turned coronavirus precautions, such as mask wearing, into a political issue, but notes it’s “hard to completely take politics out of it when politics have overtaken medicine.”
Trump, Freedland says, has put a “muzzle on” Dr. Fauci and ignored the CDC and other medical professionals, scientists and health organizations. At a Trump rally last June in Tulsa — three weeks after which Oklahoma saw a record number of coronavirus cases, according to TIME — Freedland says “staff were seen removing stickers that allowed for social distancing so people could be packed closer together.”
While the La Crosse and Green Bay events are scheduled to be held outdoors, which is highly preferable for reducing viral spread, Freedland and Helms are concerned social distancing and masking won’t be adhered to.
In contrast, Helms says attendees at Black Lives Matter and social justice protests are more often seen with masks, “While Trump has even encouraged people to take off their masks.” In addition, she notes, these protests address public health issues, like racism, healthcare disparities and the greater impact of COVID-19 on minority or low income individuals.
For Trump to argue that if civil rights protests are seen as acceptable, his campaign events should be too is rather childish, Freedland adds.
“For the president to say, ‘Look what they’re doing so we can do it too’ reminds me of a five year old...the President is held to a higher standard,” Freedland says. “He is supposed to be a role model for us.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
