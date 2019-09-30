Habitat for Humanity Families has invented a way to help without picking up a hammer: at 100 different locations in town, a 2'x4' board will be available now through Dec. 2. You can show support by signing your name on the board and making a donation.
Monies raised through the program, called House of Hope boards, will be used to fund construction projects through 2020 in which the boards will be used as well.

Locations hosting boards for signing include the Gallery of La Crosse, Dave's Guitar Shop, Midwest Family Broadcasting, Bremer Bank, Pearl Street Books, Shenanigans, Jules Coffee, DimSum Tea Shop, Great River Popcorn, the Tree Huggers Co-op and Leithold Music. For a full list of locations visit habitatlacrosse.org or call 608-785-2373.
