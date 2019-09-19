Renowned cyclist Greg LeMond is one step closer to receiving the distinguished Congressional Gold Medal.
The U.S. House of Representatives Thursday passed a bipartisan bill to award LeMond, the sole American to win the prestigious Tour de France, the Gold Medal, considered "The highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals or institutions." Bill H.R. 3589, which will now be sent to the Senate for consideration, was introduced by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California, who calls LeMond "one of the greatest American athletes in history."
"LeMond’s career has been marked by victory after victory, selfless support for his teammates and incredible comebacks, all while maintaining the highest standards of healthy athletics and clean competition," Thompson said. "His career embodied some of our most cherished values — selflessness, perseverance, excellence and sportsmanship — and LeMond has spent his life supporting children and young people, ensuring many others can experience the joy of cycling. Today I’m proud the House passed my bill to honor Greg LeMond’s lifetime of success, both as a cyclist and a stellar member of our community."
Thompson introduced the bill to after contacting Daniel de Vise, author of "The Comeback: Greg LeMond, the True King of American Cycling, and a Legendary Tour de France." The in-depth biography chronicles LeMond's career and personal highs and lows, and touches on the cyclist's charitable rides in La Crescent. LeMond's wife, Kathy, hails from La Crosse.
"He had read my book, and he wanted to find a way to recognize Greg as an American hero," says de Vise, who notes he wrote the book in hopes "Greg might attain the recognition he deserves."
"I always felt Greg's achievement was bigger than cycling — to me, it's the greatest comeback in sports and just a great American story," says de Vise, who helped craft the bill. "Congressman Thompson agrees."
Congressional Gold Medals are only awarded through Acts of Congress and the bills require co-sponsorship by two thirds of the members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate before being considered for a vote. The honor has previously been bestowed on athletes including Jackie Robinson, Arnold Palmer and Jesse Owens and philanthropic figures including Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela.
“I am truly humbled to be recognized for my career by the U.S. House of Representatives," LeMond said after the House passed the bill. "Cycling changed my life for the better and I’ve been proud to help bring this great sport to so many across our nation. For years, it’s been my deep honor to represent the United States on the world stage. I hope this award continues to bring cycling to many more as the sport has the potential to help everyone be healthier and more active. The bike plays an important role in our modern mobility and infrastructure, and it can only get better from here.”
The bill will need Senate approval before being submitted to the president for signing.
