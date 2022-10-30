Houska Park to close, people experiencing homelessness need winter shelter

On Monday, the individuals and families who have been residing at Houska Park for the summer have to leave and find shelter for the upcoming winter as the park closes.

Current shelter options for people experiencing homelessness include the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter and the Catholic Charities Warming Center. However, these two shelters will not have enough space for the estimated 200 people who have been staying at Houska Park.

The Salvation Army has capacity for 50 individuals and Catholic Charities has 34 beds available.

Additionally, the county allocated funding to be used for hotel vouchers for families experiencing homelessness. Jason Witt, director of La Crosse County Human Services, said at a meeting that he anticipates the vouchers can help about 40 families.

If overflow shelter is necessary, Mayor Mitch Reynolds signaled that he will issue an emergency decree to use some city-owned buildings for shelter, including the South Side Neighborhood Center and a northside police building.

Back in April, the city of La Crosse designated Houska Park, an island park just south of downtown, as a campground where those without stable housing could camp out and sleep without fear of being ticketed, and with centralized access to resources. This was the second year in a row the city made this designation.

The park was designated as a campground only until Oct. 31.

Brian Sampson, the homeless services coordinator for the city, said that those residing at Houska Park have received notice about the closure multiple times starting in August and as recently as Friday.

“Our ultimate goal is to get out of this cycle of never needing an encampment again,” Sampson said. “That’s not what anybody wants. It’s not the way out of (a housing crisis) for our city.”

“We’re not planning on coming in and kicking everybody out and booting everyone out (on November 1),” Sampson said. “We’re going to continue to connect them to resources and continue to recommend that they go to more appropriate places that are meant for living through the winter.”

Those resources include Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. Both shelters only operate overnight, which leaves a gap for daytime shelter and means that those who stay must leave each morning with their belongings.

Both shelters provide meals for residents and meet basic needs such as laundry, showers and some warm clothing. The Salvation Army pairs each individual with a case manager to help them navigate health care needs, employment, food shares and more.

Sampson said that the city, along with community partners, has put together a list of acceptable places to escape the cold weather during the day. That list will be provided to both Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to inform their residents.

“Through this planning process, we’ve done a better job of engaging people who are unsheltered and experiencing homelessness,” Sampson said. “They’ve been at our tables providing their input and solutions. We’ve heard from a couple of them that it’s hard for people to get to those [shelters]. But every person is different.”

The Salvation Army will not allow anyone who is on the registered sex offenders list or who has been convicted of a violent crime to reside on the premises. Due to the bunk bed situation in the shelter, some folks might have difficulty finding a bed there.

While winter shelter is critical for those experiencing homelessness, it is not the end of their journey. Stable housing is the ultimate goal. Sampson said the city’s goal is to improve the stock of housing in the area over the next couple years.

“It took years for our community to get in this situation. It’s unrealistic to expect it to go away by next summer or by next winter,” Sampson said. “We can start to make progress but the issue is not just going to disappear because it didn’t just pop up overnight.”

“Our hopes [for this winter] are to offer as many places to people that want them, to offer safe, warm places and to continue to help people get closer on their journey of finding housing and staying in housing,” Sampson concluded.