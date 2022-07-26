 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston All-School Reunion will feature school archives display

Since its inception in 1991, an All-School Reunion for Houston High School has been held every five years. After a one-year Covid delay, the event is back.

The festivities are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the elementary school gym, which will include tours and Wall of Fame ceremony.

That first reunion in 1991 marked the formation of the Houston Public School Archives, and a hefty sampling of its extensive collection will be on display at various times throughout the Hoedown weekend at the old Nels and Emma Forsyth house on the NE corner of Maple and Sheridan streets.

The Forsyth House, which is currently under restoration by the Houston Area Preservation Initiative (HAPI), will be open immediately after the reunion program, and from 1 to 4 p.m. most Sunday afternoons throughout the fall.

Contact Shelley Jerviss at smjerv@goacentek.net or 507-459-2143 to confirm availability of the display before your Sunday visits, or to schedule a visit at another time. 

