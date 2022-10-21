Houston County Board extends land-use planning deadline

The Houston County Board of Commissioners announced that it is extending the date to participate in the Comprehensive Land Use Survey to Oct. 31. All are welcome and encouraged to participate, including residents, business owners, property owners, taxpayers and others. Please provide your feedback with an online survey at https://bit.ly/Houston-County-Comp-Plan. Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Houston County Environmental Services Department.

Earlier this year, the county board began the process to update its Comprehensive Land Use Plan. When adopted, the plan will guide county residents and decision-makers for future growth and development through 2040 and beyond so that agricultural land, natural resources and other open lands are preserved. In Minnesota, counties are authorized to plan pursuant to Minnesota Statues Section 394.232.

“The Comprehensive Land Use Plan is an important document for the county as it sets the vision for the county, as well as the long-range goals and objectives that will impact county services,” said Eric Johnson, county commissioner and member of the Land Use Plan Project Management Team. “The plan will be only as good as the input that we receive. So please, take a few minutes to fill out the survey.”

In November, Houston County staff and its consultants will begin the effort of drafting the new plan. It is anticipated that an open house, followed by a formal public hearing, will be held in the spring of 2023.