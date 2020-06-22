Houston County cancels fair
Houston County cancels fair

The Houston County Fair Board is canceling the fair for 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

“The safety of the entire community, and surrounding communities, is our top priority,” the board announced in a statement. “This includes our exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, and, of course the fairgoers. With all the current uncertainties, we want to do our part in flattening the curve. Although we have cancelled for this year, we are planning for an outstanding fair for next year. Mark your calendars now for August 18-21, 2021.

Grounds improvements and maintenance on the fairgrounds in Caledonia will continue throughout the summer, including the construction of the new livestock building. The fair board will also continue to work with 4-H and their programing to give the youth the best experience possible.

