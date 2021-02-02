Houston County COVID-19 Grant Programs

All Houston County CARES Business Relief Grant funds have been used. Funds are no longer available for this program.

The county anticipates more funding from the State COVID Relief Bill. The county will use these funds for another COVID-19 relief grant for businesses in 2021. Please check back for more details at a later date.

Houston County CARES Business Relief Grant

The Houston County Board of Commissioners allocated $1,130,000 of County CARES Act funds to disburse to small businesses (50 or fewer employees and $5M or less in annual revenue) in the form of an economic support grant. La Crescent township also allocated funds towards this program. In addition, The Houston County Board of Commissioners allocated $30,000 in additional funds for businesses directly affected by Executive Order 20-99, directing a 4-week “Dial Back” period.

255 grant applications were received. 245 eligible applicants were awarded grant funds for a total of $1,187,166.36 in grant funds. The grant program is currently closed, and all grant dollars have been used.