You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Houston County farmer killed by cow
0 comments

Houston County farmer killed by cow

{{featured_button_text}}

A Houston County man died over the weekend in a farming accident in the southeast corner of the county.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, emergency services were called to a Jefferson Road farm at about 11:35 p.m. Sunday. Richard Wagner, 66, had been assisting a cow that was having difficulty delivering a calf when the cow attacked the farmer.

Wagner received significant industries and was transported to the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse by the New Albin Ambulance Service and Tristate Ambulance Service. He succumbed to his injuries.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News