Houston County Historical Society to hold Christmas Open House

A Christmas Open House will be held at the Houston County Historical Society, 104 History Lane, Caledonia, on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Snowflakes and Christmas Trees are the featured themes this year. One of the trees included in the display is a feather tree with vintage decorations.

George Moe, Caledonia, will demonstrate wood carving and Audrey Almo, Caledonia, will delight with seasonal accordion music.

Other featured displays include the wooden counter from Albert’s Grocery Store that was in Caledonia for many years and a Log Doll House with furnishings. There will be snowflake crafts for children to make and holiday treats will be served. All are invited to enjoy this free family event.