Houston County reports 1st COVID-19 case

Houston County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Houston County Public Health & Human Services was notified late Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health of a lab confirmed case of novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in Houston County.
The patient is in isolation at home and is recovering.
Houston County Public Health & Human Services is working with MDH and health-care partners to identify and contact all of those who may have come in contact with the infected patient.
These individuals will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Houston County Public Health & Human Services stresses the importance of continuing to:
• Stay home and stay away from others if you are sick
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue
• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water
• Avoid touching your face throughout the day
• Maintain social distancing of 6 feet.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread.
It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.
More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s website at www.health.state.mn.us. MDH has set up a public hotline that is open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The hotline number is 1-800-657-3903.
