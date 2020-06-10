Houston County reports 2 new COVID cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Houston County.
Officials announced one Monday and one Tuesday, according to the Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health.
Houston County health officials say they will not provide details about the new cases, but stressed there is evidence of community spread.
They urged residents to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
