Houston County reports first coronavirus death, local cases reach 156

Houston County Public Health & Human Services reported its first local coronavirus death Thursday, attributed to a Houston County woman in her 70s.

"While this is not unexpected, it is still very sad news for our community," the department said in a release. "Our hearts go out to all the loved ones and caregivers affected by this tragic death, and to all those suffering from this virus."

As of Thursday, 156 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among Houston County residents, with patients ranging in age from 7 to 98.

Houston County Public Health & Human Services reminds community members to practice social distancing, wear masks when in public, avoid crowds and wash hands thoroughly and frequently.

"We remain committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Houston County, in Minnesota, and across the country," the release said. "Together we will get through this historic health challenge...it is critical that individuals and organizations take this virus seriously and follow all applicable guidance and recommendations from national, state and local health officials."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

