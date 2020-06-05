Houston County reports third COVID-19 case

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Houston County.
Officials with Houston County Public Health & Human Services say they are working with the Minnesota Department of Health and health-care partners to identify and contact all of those who may have come in contact with the infected patient.
These individuals will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Houston County Public Health & Human Services officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing and hygiene.
