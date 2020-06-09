Houston County reports two new COVID cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Houston County reports 2 new cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Houston County.

Officials announced one Monday and one Tuesday, according to the Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health.

Houston County health officials say they will not provide details about the new cases, but stressed there is evidence of community spread.

They urged residents to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.