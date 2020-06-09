Houston County reports two new COVID cases
0 comments

Houston County reports two new COVID cases

  • 0

Houston County reports 2 new cases

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Houston County.

Officials announced one Monday and one Tuesday, according to the Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health.

Houston County health officials say they will not provide details about the new cases, but stressed there is evidence of community spread.

They urged residents to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News