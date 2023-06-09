Houston County is asking for public input on the impact of severe weather events and ideas for how to reduce their impact as it updates its hazard mitigation plan, according to a press release.

The Houston County Office of Emergency Management is working with U-Spatial at the University of Minnesota-Duluth to update the plan — which assesses the natural hazards that pose risk to the county, such as tornadoes, straight line winds, ice storms, blizzards, wildfire, flooding and extreme temperatures, and identifies ways to minimize the damage of future events.

The plan will be updated by a team made up of representatives from county departments, local municipalities, school districts and other key stakeholders. When completed, the plan will be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for approval.

“Hazard mitigation planning is a central part of our emergency management program,” said Mark Olson, the county's emergency management director, said in a release. “Understanding the natural hazards that can cause serious impact to our communities and taking action to reduce or eliminate the impact of future disasters makes us more resilient. Hazard mitigation helps us to break the cycle of damage and repair caused by things like flooding, ice storms and severe wind events that can damage property, stress economies and threaten life safety in our county.”

Examples of hazard mitigation include:

Conducting public outreach on severe weather awareness and preparedness.

Limiting or restricting development in floodplain areas.

Removing existing buildings from flood or erosion prone hazard areas.

Using snow fences to limit blowing and drifting of snow over road corridors.

Constructing tornado safe rooms in vulnerable areas such as mobile home parks.

Burying overhead powerlines that may fail due to heavy snow, ice or windstorms.

Some mitigation activities may be eligible for future FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance grant funding.

Public input is an essential part of the plan update. As part of the planning process, Houston County is seeking feedback from residents and businesses from across the county to incorporate into the plan.

What are the natural hazards you feel pose the greatest risk to your community?

What concerns do you have, and what sorts of actions do you feel would help to reduce damages of future hazard events in your community or the county as a whole?

Comments, concerns or questions regarding natural disasters and potential mitigation actions to be included into the plan update should be submitted to Houston County Emergency Management by phone, email or by posting a comment via a social media posting of this article.

There will be additional opportunities for public feedback throughout the planning process. A draft of the plan will be made available for public review prior to submission of the plan to the state of Minnesota.