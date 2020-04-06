Houston County woman, 78, found dead after massive search
Houston County woman, 78, found dead after massive search

A 78-year-old Houston County woman who apparently walked away from her home early Sunday was found dead later in the day.

Houston County sheriff’s deputies were called about 3 a.m. Sunday and began searching the area, using everything from a helicopter to K-9 unit to a sheriff’s drone to volunteers on foot.

Her body was found about noon Sunday in swampy wooded area near her home, located on Town Hall Road in La Crescent Township.

Her identity was not released, and the incident remains under investigation.

