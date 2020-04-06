Houston County woman, 78, found dead after massive search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 78-year-old Houston County woman who apparently walked away from her home early Sunday was found dead later in the day.

Houston County sheriff’s deputies were called about 3 a.m. Sunday and began searching the area, using everything from a helicopter to K-9 unit to a sheriff’s drone to volunteers on foot.

Her body was found about noon Sunday in swampy wooded area near her home, located on Town Hall Road in La Crescent Township.

Her identity was not released, and the incident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 18 Angry 2